Crapless craps is one of the most popular alternatives to the game’s ordinary version. Its rules are slightly different, and because of this, doing some prior research is a good idea. You’ll need to learn about the house edge and odds, in particular.

To help you better prepare for when you decide to play, we’ve put together this comprehensive guide. Keep reading to learn about the layout, where you can play, and all the other essential information you need.

What Are Crapless Craps?

Crapless craps is a game that takes inspiration from the traditional version. The game is relatively new, dating back to the 20th century. Like many modern variations of old table games, it became particularly popular in Las Vegas.

Though still not as widely played as the ordinary version of craps, you can enjoy the game in numerous places. In addition to Vegas, it’s also possible to find crapless craps in Atlantic City.

What’s the Difference Between Normal Craps and Crapless Craps?

Though based on the original version of craps, there are a number of key differences with crapless craps. First and foremost, the house edge is significantly higher. Whereas the house edge in traditional craps is around 1.41%, this increases to 5.38% with crapless craps. So, you’re at a significant disadvantage.

You will also notice that crapless craps removes some of the most essential elements that would be on a traditional craps table. For example, you no longer have the Don’t Come box. The Don’t Pass line is also removed, and point numbers are also changed.

These removals are the main reason why the house edge is over three times the amount of normal craps. It’s therefore harder to win a decent payout, and you should think about whether you want to play this type of game.

See also: Come Bet in Craps: What It Is, How It Works, and When to Use It

Crapless Craps Odds

Also important to understand is the odds in crapless craps, as these similarly differ to ordinary craps. Your odds will differ depending on whether you place a buy, lay, or place bets.

Buy and place bets pay more than lay bets. It’s worth knowing what these are so that you can be more strategic with the money you place. Let’s first start with the odds for buy bets and place bets.

Place Bets

Place bet payouts are slightly different, and they depend on the numbers you choose. If your place bet is for 12 or 2 on the dice, you’ll receive an 11/2 payout. Your win probability is just under 14.29%.

3 and 11, meanwhile, have an 11/4 payout. Your chances of winning are significantly higher at 25%, which is why the odds are shorter. However, these can represent good value for money.

Buy Bets

With buy bets, you can choose whether you always get commission or to just get commission on winning bets. Your chances of winning do not change, but the house edge is significantly higher if you always get commission. The odds slightly change, so you need to decide whether this is a worthwhile trade-off.

You can choose whether your buy bet has 2 and 12 or 3 and 11. The odds if you opt to only have commission on wins are 119/20 for 2 and 12, and 59/20 for 3 and 11. The house edge, meanwhile, is 0.71% and 1.25%, respectively.

On the other hand, your odds are 59/21 and 119/21 for the same bets where you always receive commission. The house edge is the same for both (4.76%).

Lay Bets

Lay bets are odds-on, meaning that your payout is significantly lower than buy and place bets. On the flipside, though, your bet is more likely to win. You can bet on the following numbers, and their respective odds are next to each one:

2 and 12: 19 to 120 (121 for always commissions)

3 and 11: 19 to 60 (61 for always commissions)

4 and 10: 19 to 40 (41 for always commissions)

5 and 9: 19 to 30 (31 for always commissions)

6 and 8: 19 to 24 (25 for always commissions)

You’ll need to analyze the game to determine whether a particular lay bet is worth exploring. Make sure you balance risk with reward; some of the shorter odds might not be worth your time unless you really can’t see an alternative.

See also: The History of Craps: A Complete Breakdown

Crapless Craps Layout

The crapless craps table layout is different from the original version, and it’s therefore important to know what to expect when you sit down to play.

You’ll see a pass line go around the edge of the table, in addition to a place where you can wager field bets. These numbers are 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, and 12.

At the top of the table, you will find another set of numbers. These are 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12. The Come Bet section is in the middle.

On the other side, you’ll see a list of different horn bets. Here, you can choose the dice number combination that you think will be successful. The chips are then located next to this.

Though you could technically improvise and pay crapless craps on an ordinary table, it’s much better to just buy one dedicated to this game. That way, everything will flow much more smoothly.

Where to Play Crapless Craps

You can play crapless craps in many casinos throughout Las Vegas and Atlantic City; these are your two best options if you want to play in real life. Though the game has some popularity in the US, you won’t find it played in Europe too often.

If you don’t want to play crapless craps in person, you’ll find it in numerous places online. In addition to paid versions of the game, you’ll find numerous free ones. So, if you don’t want to trade real money, you can enjoy this version instead.

Should I Change My Strategy for Crapless Craps?

Knowing the basics of craps will definitely help you in crapless craps; while the games are different, you’ll have enough similarities to understand what’s going on. However, you might need to change your strategy a little.

First and foremost, you don’t have some of the key bets in crapless craps. You’ll therefore need to be more tactful in how you approach your games. Moreover, you have to tweak your strategy based on how each game is going.

If you’re used to using the Don’t Pass line, for example, you will have to make adjustments. It’s worth trying some free versions online to experiment with different tactics.

Conclusion

Crapless craps is different from traditional craps, and it therefore requires some additional thinking and practice. The house edge is significantly higher, which can result in lower payouts and higher risk. For most people, the original version of craps is probably a better option. Nonetheless, you will find some places where you can play crapless craps. So, if you’re curious, it’s still worth trying. Make sure that you tweak your strategy accordingly.

See also: Everything You Need to Know About MGM Rewards Tiers and How to Maximize Your Benefits