New bills aim to legalise online gaming in Hawaii

Several bills have been proposed on sports betting and fantasy sports.

US.- Lawmakers in Hawaii have introduced bills aiming to legalise sports betting and online gaming in the state. SB1572 proposes the legalisation of retail and online sports betting and the creation of a Hawaii State Sports Wagering Commission.

Licensees would be required to already operate in at least three other US states. The bill would allow prop bets, college wagering and exchange wagering within sports wagering, and charge a $250,000 licence fee valid for five years. The bill suggests a 15 per cent tax on adjusted gross receipts (AGR).

Other proposals, HB1308 and SB1569, would legalise sports betting and fantasy sports under the regulatory oversight of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The initiatives suggest a tax rate of 10 per cent on AGR and do not include provisions for retail sports betting.

SB1507 suggests the creation of the Hawaii Lottery and Gaming Corporation to oversee games of chance and skill, including poker, lotteries, and casino games. Another bill, SB373, proposes a programme to regulate online fantasy sports contests.

Last year, Senator Ronald D. Kouchi introduced Senate Bill 3376 to legalise online poker and sports betting in the state and to create a Hawaii Gaming Control Commission but it was not approved.