Greentube expands Connecticut presence with new partner and games

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has significantly expanded its presence in Connecticut, launching its content with a further operator in the state. This follows its initial launch in Connecticut earlier this year and reinforces the company’s commitment to the growing US market.

A wider player pool in Connecticut now has access to Greentube’s popular titles, including recently added SilverLux BigWin Spinner, Piggy Prizes Wand of Riches, and Diamond Cash Mighty Buffalo. These games join Greentube’s already popular portfolio in the state, further diversifying the entertainment options available to slot fans.

This expansion highlights Greentube’s successful growth strategy in North America, building on established footholds in key regulated markets such as New Jersey, Michigan and Ontario. The company continues to focus on delivering its diverse and engaging content to players across the continent.

Michael Bauer, CFO at Greentube, said: “We’re thrilled to expand our footprint in Connecticut, partnering with two leading operators to bring our US portfolio of games to players in the state. This expansion in a key market is a significant step towards our goal of simultaneous game launches across all our active US jurisdictions.”