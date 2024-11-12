Google to ease ad restrictions for social casinos

Advertisers will be able to personalise ads for social casinos.

US.- Google has announced that it will relax its advertising rules for social casino apps. Starting from next month, it will remove the apps from a restriction on personalisation that applies to its “sensitive interest category” which covers various forms of gambling.

The move will give social casino operators more flexibility in advertising. The search giant said all advertisers of social casino apps will be able to personalise ads by the end of March 2025.

The language referring to the sensitive interest category will be updated to state that ad customisation is restricted for: “Gambling, including online and offline gambling; online gambling-related information; online non-casino games played for money or prizes; and online casino-based games, regardless of whether money is exchanged, unless you are using Google App campaigns to promote a social casino gaming app to app users.”

Several major gambling operators, including Hard Rock Gaming, have started offering social casino products amid a boom in the sector. US consumers are reported to have spent over $40bn on social casino games in the past ten years.

Only licensed gaming companies can advertise via Google. Requirements include meeting jurisdictional rules and complying with certain responsible marketing protocols. It used to only accept ads in the US from state-run lotteries and horse racing but this year it began to allow lottery couriers and daily fantasy sports operators to advertise.