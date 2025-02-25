Gaming Corps secures further distribution of premium content with WA.Technology deal

WA.Platform, already proving popular in Brazil, to offer full Gaming Corps games suite to partners.

Press release.- Gaming Corps has widened the scope of its premium games suite by partnering with igaming B2B provider WA.Technology.

WA.Technology is recognised for its dynamic presence in emerging markets. It has particularly gained recognition in Brazil, offering a state-of-the-art igaming platform, turnkey solutions, and standalone products, facilitating operators’ swift market entry and expansion. This technology allows operators to build their very own casino, sportsbook, lottery, fantasy or affiliate business precisely as they envision it.

Gaming Corps’ full portfolio of titles will be made available via the WA.Platform, a fully customisable igaming platform with more than 80 game providers, a library of 8,000+ games, and support for multiple currencies and payment methods.

Operator partners of the WA.Platform will be able to utilise a range of thrilling content provided by Gaming Corps, including Crash, Mine, Table, Slot and Plinko games. Some of Gaming Corps’ most renowned games series such as Jet Lucky and Coin Miner will be on offer, along with some recent smash hits including Wild Woof, Raging Zeus Mines, Piggy Smash and Mighty Mammoth.

Danielle Calafato, CCO at Gaming Corps said: “WA.Technology has a rapidly growing portfolio of satisfied clients and strategic collaborations, and we are very excited to offer our premium games portfolio on the WA.Platform. On top of their growing reputation, WA.Technology has achieved a significant level of success in Brazil in a short space of time, which is ideal for us, as we are very focused in achieving as much growth as we can in that particular market.

“We look forward to providing WA.Technology’s partners with our content, and with many more game releases in the pipeline, we will be able to make our offering even stronger for them and all our partners in the coming months.”

Laura Festen, director of Casino at WA.Technology said: “We are delighted to provide even more high-quality gaming content on the WA.Platform with the addition of Gaming Corps’ captivating titles, which we are sure our partners and their players will enjoy making the most of.

“Our platform continues to go from strength to strength, and with both parties particularly making strides in Brazil, this is a perfect partnership offering an array of opportunities that will help both companies grow their presence further.”



