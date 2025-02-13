First Look Games welcomes Amusnet as its newest partner

In-demand provider levels up game promotion and marketing by joining award-winning platform that directly connects studios and affiliates.

Press release.- Amusnet has become the latest gaming provider to boost its marketing efforts by partnering with First Look Games, the platform that directly connects game creators with affiliates for game promotion and brand awareness.

Amusnet is an established content provider with top-performing products and innovative solutions live with more than 2,000 online casino brands worldwide. This includes a portfolio of more than 300 captivating slots, engaging table games, and immersive live dealer titles.

By joining First Look Games, Amusnet gains access to a branded library where it can upload information and assets for its full catalogue of games and then quickly and easily add new titles as they go live.

This includes things like game sheets, logos, images, videos, and even demo links so that affiliates can offer free plays of each slot to their readers – player verification is provided by 1account so demo games can be offered in highly regulated markets such as the UK.

First Look Games’ network of approved affiliates can then download information and assets from Amusnet’s library in bulk or for individual titles and use it to create reviews, previews, and other content around the all-casino solutions provider and its games.

Amusnet also has the option to give a select number of affiliates a “first look” at game assets ahead of the official launch so they can create content to build anticipation and awareness of the game before it hits casino lobbies.

Other tools offered by First Look Games include a dedicated Studio Management Centre and an accuracy tracking tool that automatically scans published reviews and highlights any factual errors.



