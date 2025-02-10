Amusnet unveils its latest product innovations at Enada Primavera 2025

The company will be present at the event that will take place from February 17 to 19 in Rimini, Italy.

Press release.- Amusnet is preparing to showcase its latest innovations at the 37th edition of Enada Primavera, which will take place from February 17 to 19 in Rimini, Italy. Organised by the IEG Italian Exhibition Group and promoted by SAPAR, this premier gaming event draws industry professionals across Southern Europe.

Polina Nedyalkova, director at Amusnet Italy, shared her enthusiasm: “Enada Primavera is a key event for connecting with partners and presenting our newest gaming solutions. Our ongoing participation reflects our commitment to further expanding our presence in the Italian market and shaping the future of gaming in Italy and beyond.”

At booth 086 visitors will have the opportunity to explore some of the recent slot releases in Italy, including Vampire Bites and Dancing Dead, along with the festive Diamond Plus – Valentine’s Edition. This release takes players on a romantic journey, featuring a visually stunning environment, enchanting ambient music, and a vibrant mix of symbols across 5 reels and 10 fixed paylines.

Amusnet will showcase top-performing titles from its live casino vertical, including the three next-generation Virtual Roulette games: Virtual Monaco Roulette 72x, Virtual Space Roulette 120x, and Virtual Vegas Roulette 500x. They offer thrilling gameplay, excellent-quality graphics, captivating themes and soundtracks. Inspired by iconic casino destinations, they also introduce additional multipliers of up to x500 and are among players’ favourites in many markets in Europe already.

Visitors can also explore Showtime Roulette 500x, a highly customisable live roulette game that enables operators to personalise branding and themes for a unique gaming experience. As the newest addition to the live casino portfolio, this game is planned to be available to Italian players in 2025.

The company said: “Amusnet’s participation in Enada Primavera highlights its commitment to expanding its footprint in the European market and solidifying its position as an all-casino solutions provider by showcasing innovation across all three verticals. The team looks forward to connecting with partners, exploring collaboration opportunities, and providing visitors with a firsthand experience of the future of gaming excellence.”