FBMDS sponsors SBC Summit Rio, driving its expansion in Brazil

Press release.- FBMDS will sponsor the SBC Summit Rio, one of the most influential gaming industry events in Latin America, taking place from February 25 to 27 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

With the recent opening of the Brazilian market presenting numerous opportunities, the SBC Summit Rio serves as the ideal meeting point for FBMDS to strengthen its expansion strategy in the country. During the event, the FBMDS team of experts will be available for networking and industry discussions, showcasing how its innovation in video bingo and diverse portfolio can meet the demands of the local market.

Following its latest certification to operate in the Brazilian market, FBMDS is confident that its presence at SBC Summit Rio will be a significant step toward solidifying its footprint in the region. The company aims to deepen its understanding of the different player profiles in Brazil and enhance its market recognition.

Renato Almeida, director at FBMDS, said: “Our participation in SBC Summit Rio reaffirms FBMDS’s commitment to strengthening our connection with the Brazilian market and consolidating our position as a reference in profitable solutions for online casinos, combining innovation with our expertise in video bingo. The recent certification of our products in Brazil marks a strategic milestone, expanding our business opportunities. We are excited about the possibilities this event offers to grow partnerships and bring operators solutions that maximise results, always in alignment with the country’s regulations.”

FBMDS brings its pioneering spirit in video bingo, delivering innovative and culturally relevant titles that resonate with global audiences. This year, the brand is set to launch its unique Infinity Series collection – a groundbreaking video bingo experience filled with memorable gaming sessions.

Beyond online video bingo, FBMDS has also expanded into other online casino game segments, including crash games, table games, lottos, and slots. At this event, FBMDS will prioritise direct and close engagement with participants, fostering discussions about the future of digital entertainment in Brazil and beyond, now that its gaming portfolio is fully prepared to embrace the market with its latest certification.