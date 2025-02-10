Oneida Indian Nation hosts topping-off ceremony for Point Place Casino expansion

The $50m project includes a new hotel and a restaurant.

US.- The Oneida Indian Nation has held a topping-off ceremony for Point Place Casino’s $50m expansion project in New York. Construction workers raised the final beam signed by Point Place Casino team members, the Oneida Indian Nation Council and regional partners signed it. Elected officials, representatives of the building trades and community leaders attended.

The expansion of Point Place Casino will include an expanded gaming floor, a new multi-storey hotel with 100 rooms, a new restaurant, a new Perfect Pour Cafe satellite location in the hotel’s lobby, an event space and updates to the Fireside Lounge to double its size and add a 360-degree view.

Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation representative and Turning Stone Enterprises CEO said: “Expanding Point Place Casino expands our shared success, making a better future not just for those of us here today, but for our grandchildren’s grandchildren unto the Seventh Generation and beyond. The placement of this beam is a major step toward that better future.”

Tom Daviau, Town of Sullivan supervisor, added: “The Oneida Indian Nation’s vision and commitment to this project have been instrumental in making this expansion a reality. We are grateful for the Nation’s continued support and relationship. This expansion is a significant achievement for our community and I am thankful for the positive impact it will have on the town of Sullivan.”

Central-Northern New York building and construction trades council president Greg Lancette commented: “When the Oneida Indian Nation opens or expands its businesses, it’s only a matter of time until the project is finished and they’re ready to do it all over again. We can count on that because the Nation has a 30-year track record of constant reinvestment, building and growth. When that next project comes – and we know it will – it’s going to be even bigger and better than the last.”