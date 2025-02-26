SOFTSWISS unveils new Cohort Analysis Report at Affilka Platform  

The new feature aims to empower data-driven decisions.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS announces the launch of the Cohort Analysis Report within the Affilka Platform. The new feature enhances how operators monitor and evaluate player behaviour.

Award-winning Affilka by SOFTSWISS, supporting over 440 brands, introduces a new feature to help present data in an intuitive table format, making it easy to interpret critical insights at a glance. The Cohort Analysis Report groups players based on shared characteristics – such as registration, first-time deposit (FTD), or any deposit date – to provide a detailed view of trends, retention rates, and campaign performance over time.

Operators can configure the report with essential filters, including:

Cohort Type: Segment players by registration, FTD, or deposit dates.

Cohort Size: Group data by day, week, or month.

Period Range & Size: Define the analysis period and how data is grouped.

Metrics: Analyse more than 40 performance indicators.

Additional filters, including Partner IDs, Brands, and Campaign/Promo IDs, enable further customization, ensuring users can fine-tune their analysis to meet specific strategic goals. This flexibility allows operators to track retention, evaluate marketing campaigns, and make data-driven decisions, optimizing overall performance.

Gleb Bichan, product lead at Affilka by SOFTSWISS shared: “Our goal has always been to empower our partners with actionable insights. I’m excited to introduce our new Cohort Analysis feature, a game-changer for understanding player behaviour in igaming. This powerful tool allows operators to track engagement, measure retention, and optimize marketing strategies by analyzing player groups over time. With deeper insights into user activity, businesses can make data-driven decisions that enhance player experiences and drive long-term success. We believe this feature will empower our clients with the analytics they need to stay ahead in the competitive igaming market.”

Anna, Affiliates team lead at 7BitPartners, comments on the efficiency of the new feature: “The new Cohort Analysis Report has streamlined our traffic analysis by consolidating player activity into one clear, easy-to-read report – especially for CPA sources. This tool helps us quickly spot long-term trends and lower-quality traffic, speeding up our decision-making process. The report’s intuitive design and rapid processing have significantly enhanced our overall workflow.”