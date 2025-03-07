DATA.BET to attend SiGMA Americas 2025

SiGMA Americas 2025 will be held from April 7 to 10 in São Paulo, Brazil.

Press release.- DATA.BET strengthens its foothold in the Latin American market with its presence at SiGMA Americas 2025. This marks the provider’s debut with the booth at the Brazilian show, highlighting its ambitious plans to present its premium esports betting and virtual content solutions.

At the stand E140, DATA.BET’s team will connect with current and potential clients and partners to introduce esports betting and data product enhancements. Visitors can explore technically upgraded Single Page Application (SPA) and interactive widgets designed to optimise the betting experience, especially for mobile devices, and operational efficiency. In addition, the company offers extensive esports coverage with 35+ disciplines and over 12,500 live events monthly. Together with its virtual sports lineup that features 600,000 events yearly, DATA.BET provides a broad spectrum of betting content.

Otto Bonning, head of sales at DATA.BET, said: “As the industry evolves, we remain focused on equipping operators with comprehensive solutions needed to succeed.

“LatAm represents a key market for many betting companies. Our presence at SiGMA Americas 2025 underscores the dedication to this region and businesses that aim to develop it, and we can’t wait to connect with leading professionals and partners.”

To explore and learn more about DATA.BET’s products, the company invites those interested to book a meeting with a team via [email protected].