Damir Böhm re-elected to DSWV executive council

Germany.- Members of the German sports betting trade association Deutscher Sportwettenverband (DSWV) have re-elected Tipwin CEO Damir Böhm to its praesidium. A member of the executive council since 2018, he has been elected for another five-year term.

As well as working at Tipwin, Böhm owns the legal practice Böhm & Hilbert, which specialises in anti-money laundering and administrative law.

He said: “I would like to thank all the members who re-elected me to the association’s executive committee at the DSWV meeting in Berlin today. I am very much looking forward to continuing the work I have started with my esteemed colleagues from the office and the executive committee in a constructive and friendly manner, as always.

“I consider the work of the association to be absolutely necessary for our company Tipwin and the entire industry, in particular to maintain good and professional communication with politics and the GGL.”

The DSWV has been lobbying for more to do be done to tackle blackmarket gambling in Germany. It argues that the country’s strict regulations for the regulated market make it more difficult to channel people away from unlicensed offerings.