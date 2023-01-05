Curaçao: timeline for igaming licensing changes put back

The Dutch government is waiting for an updated schedule for legislation to reform the island’s igaming licensing regime.

Curaçao.- The Dutch government has confirmed that there have been changes to the timeline for the reform of Curaçao igaming licence regime. The delay is said to be due to feedback on its proposed legislation from stakeholders.

A bill was due to be presented to parliament by February. The Dutch government now says that the timeline has been extended due to input from stakeholders, but that the Temporary Work Organisation is waiting for an adjusted schedule from Curaçao’s Ministry of Finance.

The Dutch government has been keeping a careful eye on the Caribbean island’s reforms to its igaming licensing due to the number of operators targeting European markets without local licences. It had cited reforms to gambling licensing laws as a condition for state aid during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Curaçao currently operates a system of “master licences.” These are held by four private businesses, which can then each provide licences to operators. The regime has been criticised for its ease of access and little scrutiny, something that the Netherlands has been keen to change.

The new legislation will introduce tougher money laundering controls and licensees will need to have a minimum of three employees in “key positions” on the island.