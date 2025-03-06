CT Interactive goes live with Bet4 Perú

This partnership is part of CT Interactive’s broader strategy to expand its presence in LatAm.

Press release.- CT Interactive continues its expansion in Latin America, taking another major step in the region by launching its games on Bet4 Perú. This partnership strengthens the company’s position in a market with a growing demand for high-quality gaming content and enhances its reach among local players.

Roberto Muñoz, account manager LatAm at CT Interactive, commented: “We are thrilled to see our games go live with Bet4 Perú. This partnership allows us to reach more players and offer them exciting, high-quality gaming experiences. We are confident that our portfolio will resonate well with the operator and enhance the overall gaming offering of Bet4.”

This launch is part of CT Interactive’s broader strategy to expand its presence in Latin America, providing operators with a diverse and engaging selection of games. The company continues to form key partnerships in the region, ensuring its content reaches a wider audience.

With this latest collaboration, CT Interactive strengthens its market presence and continues to drive growth in one of the industry’s most dynamic regions.