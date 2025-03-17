CreedRoomz takes part in SAGSE LatAm 2025

The event will take place from March 19 to 20 in Buenos Aires.

Press release.- 2025 is full of igaming events, and this time CreedRoomz is heading to SAGSE LatAm 2025 on March 19-20 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

During SAGSE LatAm at stand 162, CreedRoomz will showcase its entire game portfolio, featuring a wide selection of live casino classics such as Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, and more. In addition to these favourite games, CreedRoomz will be debuting its latest show games, Richie Roulette and Richie Wheel. These new titles offer dynamic, interactive experiences with engaging mechanics and stunning visuals.

Looking ahead to 2025, CreedRoomz will share its vision for the future of live casino entertainment, including introducing even more exciting games and enhancements to its existing offerings.

As part of this growth, CreedRoomz has recently achieved a key milestone with its certification in Argentina’s Buenos Aires Province. This certification ensures that CreedRoomz’s games meet the regulatory requirements and standards for safe and fair play in the region.

CreedRoomz invites all industry professionals, operators, and partners to visit Stand 162 at SAGSE LatAm 2025 to explore the latest game live casino offerings, discuss future developments, and discover how CreedRoomz can elevate its gaming operations.