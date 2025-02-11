CreedRoomz games are certified in Brazil

With this green light, CreedRoomz is now fully authorised to operate in Brazil, offering players and operators access to its diverse portfolio of live casino games.

Press release.- CreedRoomz proudly announces its successful acquisition of a certification under Brazil’s new gaming legislation. As one of the few live casino providers to gain regulatory approval, CreedRoomz is set to bring its games and unparalleled live gaming experiences to the rapidly growing Brazilian market.

With this green light, CreedRoomz is now fully authorised to operate in Brazil, offering players and operators access to its diverse portfolio of live casino games.

The Brazilian market represents a significant milestone in CreedRoomz’s global expansion strategy. This achievement highlights CreedRoomz’s commitment to compliance, innovation, and delivering premium content tailored to local markets.

Hayk Tovmasyan, head of live casino at CreedRoomz commented: “Securing this certification demonstrates our dedication to meeting the highest industry standards and providing localized, engaging experiences for players worldwide.”

Then, he added: “We are thrilled to be among the first to serve the Brazilian market and look forward to creating lasting partnerships in the region.”

CreedRoomz continues to solidify its position as a leader in live casino innovation, with exciting plans for further product launches and market entries in 2025.

See also: Hayk Tovmasyan: “CreedRoomz is gearing up for SBC Summit Rio with a strong focus on its latest games and strengthening its presence in the Brazilian market”