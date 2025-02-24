CreedRoomz brings certified live casino games to SBC Summit Rio

The event will take place on February 26-27 in Brazil.

Press release.- CreedRoomz is gearing up for SBC Summit Rio, taking place on February 26-27. As one of the few live casino providers certified under Brazil’s new gaming regulations, CreedRoomz is ready to offer fully compliant, localized solutions tailored for the Brazilian market at Stand B890.

At the event, the company will present its latest show games, Richie Wheel and Richie Roulette, designed to bring boosted excitement with dynamic multipliers, engaging gameplay, and unique mechanics. CreedRoomz said these titles are set to bring fresh excitement to players while offering operators new ways to enhance player engagement and retention.

Alongside its new game releases, CreedRoomz will showcase its full suite of live casino solutions enabling operators to customise their offerings and seamlessly integrate high-quality live casino experiences.

The company invited visitors to join them at Stand B890 at SBC Summit Rio 2025. “Let’s connect and shape the future of live casino gaming in Brazil!”, it stated.