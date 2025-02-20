Bragg Gaming presents Gold Gobblers

This new video slot with unique feature-rich gameplay and top-notch artwork will go live on February 27.

Press release.- “Gold Gobblers” by Atomic Slot Lab from Bragg Gaming is going live on February 27, 2025. This fresh new title will surely excite both hardened gold-chasers and fans of fantasy, fortune and fun, with its feature-rich gameplay and top-notch artwork. This medium volatility video slot has a 5×3 grid and 243 pay lines while its return to players (RTP) is 95 per cent.

In fantasy lands, there are many skilled miners, but for top gold mining efficiency, players will want goblins. Gold Gobblers has an elite goblin digging team: these crafty mineshaft dwellers have an unmatched talent for finding precious metals. Players may dig their way through the mine to discover red, green, and blue crystals. They could trigger – and retrigger – three different free game features that can take place simultaneously, expand the grid, and add wilds and wild multipliers.

Landing a red, blue, or green crystal may start its corresponding free game feature with eight free games. In addition to awarding free games, red crystals expand the grid from 5×3 to 5×5, green ones add a random number of additional dynamite wilds to inner reels, and blue crystals add random multipliers of up to 5x to landed wild symbols.

Red, blue, and green features can run simultaneously. During any of these features, players can trigger other additional ones and even extend the currently running feature. When another feature trigger happens, players win eight additional free games and all corresponding perks from the feature-triggering crystal. Multipliers in the same winning combination multiply each other.

Another feature is Mineshaft symbols. For each mine shaft symbol that lands, players will receive up to 42 additional free games.

There is also a Buy Bonus. It can instantly trigger the free game features from the base game by buying them for 100x of their current bet. When players use this option, a random combination of two or three crystals will land and award their corresponding perks, along with 16 or 24 free games.