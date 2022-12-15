Blueprint launched the new game Luck O’ The Irish Gold Spins Jackpot King

A host of features are backed up by the famous progressive jackpot system providing all new routes to big wins.

Press release.- More treasure than ever before has been added to the fabled pot o’ gold in the shape of Blueprint Gaming’s industry-leading progressive jackpot system, adding to the engagement of the latest instalment of its popular series, Luck O’ The Irish Gold Spins Jackpot King.

Three bonus scatters in view awards Gold Spins where only wilds and the three highest-paying symbols are in play, providing players with a far greater chance of a super-stacked big win.

The Dual-Action Gamble feature returns and allows players to spin the wheel and gamble for a bigger cash prize or win up to a mammoth 50 Gold Spins. When activated, the feature comes into play when a win of 5x or above is achieved during the base game.

Fortune Play makes another welcome appearance and offers spins on a quartet of enhanced bonus reel sets, with wilds landed transferring to subsequent reels, giving even more chance for those big multiplying wins.

Triggering Jackpot King on any spin in standard or Fortune Play is where the industry’s most potential-rich feature really ramps up the anticipation – players can win a cash prize or one of the three pots which can range from thousands to life-changing millions, in this latest iteration in this classic Irish-themed series.

Jo Purvis, Director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Luck O’ The Irish is another of our much-loved game families and it’s back with more fun and win potential than ever thanks to Jackpot King.

“The charm of the series is back in abundance, as are the opportunities to win big and gives players an even bigger pot o’ gold to play for at the end of the rainbow.”