BGaming expands into Brazil with Pixbet partnership

The content provider has announced a landmark deal with Brazilian operator Pixbet.

Press release.- BGaming has unveiled a partnership with Pixbet, one of the most established and popular online sports betting and casino operators in Brazil.

This strategic partnership will see BGaming’s portfolio of innovative and top-performing igaming content integrated into Pixbet’s platform, providing Brazilian players access to some of the most cutting-edge gaming content on the market.

Per the deal, Pixbet players will gain full access to BGaming’s entire portfolio, including hit titles such as Snoop Dogg Dollars, Aztec Clusters, and Fruit Million, along with any exciting new games developed by BGaming in the future. This will enhance Pixbet’s offering and help BGaming establish a foothold and reputation as one of the most innovative providers in the Brazilian market.

The deal seals a landmark moment for BGaming, who recently announced their licensing approval to enter the South American market. Pixbet is the largest sports betting platform in the region and has a strong international presence. Its online casino is popular, ensuring plenty of players in the market will gain access to BGaming’s award-winning products.