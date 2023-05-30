BettingLadies.com signs partnership with BettorEdge

The deal will give BettorEdge access to Betting Ladies picks, content and lessons.

US.- BettingLadies.com has signed a deal with an online sports betting exchange and social platform BettorEdge to give its users direct access picks, content and lessons.

Launched in May 2023, Betting Ladies is a sports betting affiliate and content site aimed at women. It provides sports betting news, information, odds and statistics for the NBA, NHL and MLB. BettorEdge users can now follow Betting Ladies to get access to content from the Lady Locks series.

Val Martinez, founder of Betting Ladies, said: “Betting Ladies provides an amazing community for women bettors to discuss their experience and journey with sports and sports betting. BettorEdge is a great extension of the community as their social betting platform provides easy access to content while offering 5-10% better returns with BettorEdge’s no vig platform, something every responsible bettor finds attractive.

“The future of sports betting is enabling communities to connect and learn from each other’s experiences to make more educated decisions. Through this partnership, we’re placing Betting Ladies content at the literal fingertips of the BettorEdge community for their use, helping everyone make more educated bets. Through BettorEdge’s social feeds, we can help spread this guidance as far as possible.”