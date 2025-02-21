BETER names Juliana Querino as LatAm business development manager

BETER strengthens its position in the region with this latest hire.

Press release.- BETER has strengthened its team with the appointment of Julia Querino as LatAm business development manager.

Querino, a seasoned business development specialist based in Brazil, has extensive experience in the Latin American igaming industry. She has previously held various business development positions at prominent companies and was recognised by the G&M News platform, which included her in its Top 5 Women in the Industry 2024 list—highlighting women making significant contributions to the growth of igaming in the region.

In her new role at BETER, Querino will drive the company’s expansion across Latin America, forging new partnerships with regional operators and aggregators, particularly in Brazil, where demand for BETER’s content continues to grow. She will drive BETER into new LatAm markets where the provider does not currently have a presence while managing relationships with existing partners to ensure they get the most out of the provider’s next-gen content offering.

The chief revenue officer at BETER said: “Latin America is a fast-moving market with opportunities opening up all the time. To capitalise on these, we need an exceptional specialist. Her expertise and deep market knowledge make her a valuable addition to our team. We are already experiencing strong demand for our fast-betting products and solutions across the region. With her on board, we can further identify key operators that would benefit from partnering with us, driving even greater growth. I’m delighted to welcome her to the BETER team.”

The new LatAm business development manager commented: “Fast-betting content has become essential for operators in Latin America and beyond, and I’m thrilled to join BETER in expanding awareness of its award-winning portfolio. BETER is renowned for its ESportsBattle and Setka Cup tournaments, which are already popular among bettors in LatAm. But our offering goes far beyond that, and I’m eager to showcase the full suite of products and solutions to operators from Brazil to Peru. I look forward to helping BETER maximise the full potential of the LatAm market.”