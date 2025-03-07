BetConstruct shines at SBC Rio 2025 with game-changing innovations and iconic portfolio

The BetConstruct team presented the expansive seven new promotional tools with enhanced features.

Press release.- BetConstruct is pleased to announce that its appearance at the SBC Summit Rio 2025, held from 26–27 February, was a success. The company showcased its portfolio highlighting the future of igaming and its contribution to the next chapter of growth and innovation.

Through the SBC Summit Rio, BetConstruct’s team presented the expansive seven new promotional tools with enhanced features to meet demanding needs.

The Last Battle Universe B2B loyalty system: a new era of partner engagement

BetConstruct exhibited The Last Battle Universe, the first B2B loyalty system designed to foster collaboration, engagement, and value maximisation for its partners. New partners can enjoy the opportunity to receive up to 100 per cent cashback on setup fees within BetConstruct’s ecosystem. The system also features a transparent rewards structure that drives commitment, while the comprehensive framework is designed to reward partners and encourage their growth.

An extensive exhibition of promotional tools, solutions, and collaborations

During the SBC Summit Rio, BetConstruct displayed its compelling promotional tools, including Bonus Pie, Trebuchet, and Yophone, which are designed to enhance player involvement and loyalty. These tools foster a strong community and drive long-term growth, leaving a lasting impression at the summit.

At the same time, the company highlighted its collaboration with Ortak, an exclusive NFT marketplace. Ortak enhances gaming through bespoke NFTs, offering exclusive benefits and optimising performance. The Ortak.me White Label solution enables the launch of branded NFT marketplaces, while Ortak Snowball strengthens player engagement and loyalty.

The spotlight also featured BetConstruct’s land-based solutions, which facilitate the seamless launch or expansion of betting and igaming businesses. With pre-integrated Sportsbook, Virtual Sports, Casino, and Live Casino, providers can offer players both live and pre-match sports betting, along with virtual games at physical locations, maximising engagement and revenue potential.

Epic finale at the Infinity Party

SBC Summit Rio 2025 concluded with an unforgettable Infinity Party, where BetConstruct proudly took centre stage as the headline sponsor. The event truly reflected the energy and success of the summit. Following discussions on exciting future plans, the celebrations continued, marking a fitting conclusion to an incredible event.



