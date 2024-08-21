Wynn Resorts appoints Max Tappeiner as president of Wynn Al Marjan Island

Tappeiner will begin the role on September 1.

United Arab Emirates.- Wynn Resorts has announced in a LinkedIn post that Max Tappeiner has been appointed to the role of President of Wynn Al Marjan Island, the integrated resort (IR) that Wynn Resorts is developing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He will take up the role on September 1.

Tappeiner joined Wynn Las Vegas in 2022 and worked as senior vice president of operations and executive vice president of operations for the resort. Before joining Wynn Resorts, Tappeiner held high-ranking roles at Resorts World and Venetian and Palazzo. He also worked for non-gaming luxury operators like Mandarin Oriental and Kempinski in cities such as Washington DC, New York, London, Berlin and Munich.

Wynn Al Marjan Island is set to open in 2027 in Ras Al Khaimah. The complex will feature 22 restaurants, lounges and bars, a theatre with in-house productions, a 15,000-square-metre shopping esplanade, a spa and a 7,500-square-metre meeting and events centre. Construction began in early 2023 under the direction of UAE-based main contractor ALEC Engineering and Contracting.

Earlier this month, Wynn Resorts CEO Craig Billings said construction was approaching the 15th floor of the hotel. He also praised the Global Center for Gaming Regulation and Administration (GCGRA). He said: “The members of that body are some of the luminaries of the industry and very, very experienced regulators. The establishment of the GCGRA creates – hopefully creates – incremental clarity for investors and financing sources.”

The GCGRA was established last September and has recently issued its first federal lottery licence. Kevin Mullally is its chief executive.