UAE gaming regulator awards first lottery licence

The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority has issued a lottery licence to The Game LLC.

United Arab Emirates.- The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) has granted its first lottery licence to The Game LLC. Operating under the banner of UAE Lottery, the licensee will offer lottery and other games.

Jim Murren, the chairman of the GCGRA, said: “The launch of the UAE Lottery is a pivotal event that not only marks the establishment of a disciplined world-class regulatory framework for lottery activities but also underscores our commitment to nurturing a secure and enriched commercial gaming environment in the UAE.”

Kevin Mullally, CEO of the GCGRA, added: “The GCGRA is steadfast in its commitment to global best practices in consumer protection and regulatory oversight. Our regulatory framework is designed to ensure the integrity, fairness, and transparency of commercial gaming activities in the UAE, which include lottery games.

“It also provides consumers with a comprehensive set of tools to monitor and manage their gaming activity. Additionally, we are leveraging new technologies to foster the creation of safe, entertaining games and drive consumer-focused innovation.”

The GCGRA was established last September. Kevin Mullally, a veteran of US gambling regulation, is the GCGRA’s chief executive.