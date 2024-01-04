MGM China grants annual bonuses for staff

Net revenue in Q3 was up 10 per cent when compared to pre-Covid-19 levels.

MGM China has announced a one-month discretionary bonus for over 95 per cent of its workforce.

Macau.- MGM China has announced it will give a one-time discretionary bonus equivalent to a month’s salary to more than 95 per cent of its employees. The payout is scheduled for around the Chinese New Year on February 10.

Pansy Ho, chairperson and executive director of MGM China Holdings Limited, announced the move, which is standard practice, at MGM’s 16th-anniversary celebration. She also disclosed plans for comprehensive upgrades to MGM properties in 2024.

Reflecting on 2023, CEO Bill Hornbuckle highlighted a robust recovery, leading to a record-high market share. He affirmed MGM’s dedication to advancing the city’s non-gaming elements and attracting a more diverse international visitor base, pledging to uphold development commitments in the coming year.

Morgan Stanley predicts a 2-3 per cent wage increase across Macau’s gaming companies to align with the government’s directives, as well as the continuation of the 13th-month salary bonus.

