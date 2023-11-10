Wynn Macau reports operating revenues of US$819.8m for Q3

Operating revenues were up 6.5 per cent from the preceding quarter.

Macau.- Wynn Macau has shared its financial results for the third quarter. The casino operator posted operating revenue of US$819.8m, up 6.5 per cent in quarter-on-quarter terms and up 609.2 per cent when compared to last year.

The company posted US$254.9m in adjusted property EBITDAR (adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, amortisation and rent). It reported a net loss attributable to owners of US$6.2m.

Operating revenues from Wynn Palace were US$524.8m, up 12 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted property EBITDAR was $177.0m. Casino revenue was up 14.4 percent quarter-on-quarter, to US$418.0m. The result was driven by a 31.5 sequential increase in mass-market table games win, to US$402.3m.

Operating revenues from Wynn Macau were US$295m, down 2.2 per cent when compared to the previous quarter. Adjusted property EBITDAR was US$77.9m. Casino revenue declined 5.2 per cent sequentially, to US$230.3m, despite a 5.5 per cent increase in mass-market table games win.

Wynn Resorts CEO, Craig Billings, stated: “In Macau, the recovery continued to progress during the quarter, with particular strength in our mass gaming, luxury retail and hotel businesses. On the development front, construction on Wynn Al Marjan Island is well underway, and we are confident the resort will be a ‘must see’ tourism destination in the UAE.”