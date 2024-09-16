Wynn Al Marjan Island makes three new executive appointments

Tom Roelens, David Patent and Sherri DeSalvio have been named to executive positions at the resort.

United Arab Emirates.- Wynn Resorts has announced the appointment of three new executives to Wynn Al Marjan Island, the integrated resort (IR) that the company is developing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It’s named Tom Roelens as chief operating officer (COO), David Patent as executive vice president of casino operations and Sherri DeSalvio as vice president of pre-opening planning and strategic initiatives.

Roelens will oversee the IR’s non-gaming operations. He has over 25 years of experience and has recently opened Atlantis The Royal in Dubai and managed operations for Atlantis The Palm and Aquaventure World.

In a LinkedIn post, he said: “I am honoured and excited to join Max Tappeiner and the Wynn Al Marjan Island team. I am thankful to Craig Billings and Max for the opportunity and look forward to working with this world-class team to expand Wynn Resorts to a new territory as the first gaming operator in the UAE.”

Patent will be responsible for gaming operations. He has previously served as CEO of analytics and business intelligence solutions provider VizExplorer and held senior management roles at three different Caesars Entertainment properties in Las Vegas and the Midwest.

DeSalvio will develop and execute key strategic initiatives. She started working at Wynn in 2008 and has taken on increasingly senior positions in hotel sales and convention operations, as well as overseeing significant special projects.

Wynn Al Marjan Island is set to open in 2027 in Ras Al Khaimah. The complex will feature 22 restaurants, lounges and bars, a theatre with in-house productions, a 15,000-square-metre shopping esplanade, a spa and a 7,500-square-metre meeting and events centre. Construction began in early 2023 under the direction of UAE-based main contractor ALEC Engineering and Contracting.

In August, Wynn Resorts CEO Craig Billings said construction was approaching the 15th floor of the hotel. He also praised the Global Center for Gaming Regulation and Administration (GCGRA). He said: “The members of that body are some of the luminaries of the industry and very, very experienced regulators. The establishment of the GCGRA creates – hopefully creates – incremental clarity for investors and financing sources.”

