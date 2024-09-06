UAE search volumes related to gambling increase by 54.38%

A report by Dubai Casinos has revealed increased interest in gambling-related news in the United Arab Emirates following the establishment of the GCGRA in September 2023.

United Arab Emirates.- A recent report by Dubai Casinos suggests that public interest in gambling in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has increased following key regulatory developments.

Based on data from Ahrefs and Google Trends, the report found a 54.38 per cent increase in related online searches since the country established a gambling regulator, the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) last September.

It was also revealed that every time there is major news related to the sector (new regulations, suspensions of existing gaming formats or international casino operators expressing interest in the market) there is a 12.54 per cent increase in search activity.

Major gambling events that had an impact on the UAE

The report identified four major events that led to an increase in search volumes linked to the gambling industry.

The formation of the GCGRA in September 2023 marked the initial official step toward the regulation and potential legalization of gambling, resulting in a 9.51 per cent increase in gambling-related search volumes.

In January 2024, the GCGRA suspended prize draws across the UAE, indicating its intention to establish a robust regulatory framework. This move led to a 20.96 per cent surge in search activity, the largest monthly increase during the period covered by the report.

In March 2024, MGM Resorts, a global casino operator, expressed interest in operating casinos in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, leading to a 12.77 per cent increase in search volumes and sparking public speculation about the future of gambling in the region.

By July 2024, the GCGRA issued its first gaming licence, permitting entities to apply for both online and physical casino licenses. This development caused a 6.91 per cent increase in search volumes.

Source: Dubai Casinos

What people searched for

The Dubai Casinos report revealed that one of the most searched terms by UAE citizens throughout 2023 and 2024 was “casino” and related keywords such as “online casinos” and “Casino in Dubai,” which showed consistent growth, with significant spikes around major regulatory announcements and industry developments.

On the other hand, there was also notable interest in the potential location of physical casinos, especially in high-profile areas such as Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.