WPT Korea attracts over 1,000 entries

The WPT Korea 2024 has a US$1.9m prize pool.

South Korea.- The latest edition of the WPT Korea Championship attracted 1,065 entries by the conclusion of Day 1. The prize pool was KRW2.6bn (US$1.9m). The first-place winner stands to claim KRW434m (US$320,000) with the WPT Trophy and WPT Championship Ring.

Leading the chip counts are three players from China, Lin Yan with 836,000, Hai Pan with 616,000, and Renji Mao with 545,000. Defending champion Yin Tao has 165,000 chips, while last year’s runner-up, Valeriy Pak from Uzbekistan, holds 222,000.

Other notable players are veteran pros Phil Ivey, Stephen O’Dwyer, Daniel Smiljkovic and WSOP 2022 Champion Espen Jorstad. Side tournaments have taken place, resulting in the awarding of two WPT Side Event Rings.