WPT cancels poker event in Macau

No reason has been given for the cancellation.

Macau.- The World Poker Tour (WPT) has announced the cancellation of its poker festival and championship in Macau, which was scheduled to be held June 18-24. This event, which included the WPT Macau Championship, was to be hosted by Wynn Macau. No explanation for the late cancellation has been provided.

Announced in March, the event was a collaboration between WPT, Wynn Macau, and Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc (AGAE). WPT president and CEO, Adam Pliska, had highlighted Macau as a key destination for WPT.

In a statement, the WPT stated: “WPT Macau, which was scheduled to take place in June, will not move forward. WPT, Wynn Macau, and Allied Gaming and Entertainment regret any inconvenience or disappointment for players from around the world who were planning to travel to Macau and play in the event.

“WPT remains committed to working with Wynn Macau and AGAE in the future to bring world-class poker tournaments back to the region.”