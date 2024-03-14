Wynn Macau to host World Poker Tour event in June

It will be the first time a WPT event will be held in Macau.

Macau.- Wynn Macau has been chosen as a venue for the World Poker Tour (WPT) through an agreement with WPT and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE). The first WPT event to be held in Macau will run from June 18-24 with a HK$40,000 buy-in for the Main Event.

A high roller tournament will be held from June 19 to 20, with a HK$200,000 buy-in. AGAE will be responsible for the marketing, production and management of the tournament.

Wynn Macau president Linda Chen said the event would reinforce Macau’s status as a tourist destination. The news comes in the same week in which Cheng Wai Tong, deputy director of Macau’s Government Tourism Office (MGTO), said the city aims to attract around 2 million foreign visitors this year.