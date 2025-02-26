Tomakomai’s new mayor revives plans for casino in Hokkaido

Suguru Kanazawa said the city is restructuring its plans to host an integrated resort.

Japan.- Suguru Kanazawa, the newly elected mayor of Tomakomai in Hokkaido prefecture, has announced plans to revive the city’s bid to host an integrated resort (IR) with a casino. He made the comments during a policy address at the start of the Tomakomai City Council’s regular session.

Kanazawa said the city was restructuring its IR promotion initiatives and working with the central government and Hokkaido Prefecture to attract private investment to the area around New Chitose Airport.

In November 2019, Hokkaido chose not to participate in Japan’s initial IR application phase, mainly due to environmental concerns. However, authorities in Tomakomai remained interested in the possibility of hosting a resort.

The only IR project approved in Japan for now is MGM Osaka on Yumeshima island. The development of the IR is a joint venture between the Orix Group, MGM Resorts International and several smaller-scale Japanese investors. Construction for Phase I of the complex is set to begin at the end of April and an opening is expected in autumn 2030.

The IR is expected to cost JPY1.27tn (US$ 8.9bn) and is anticipated to generate annual revenue of JPY520bn, of which about 80 per cent is expected to come from the casino. It will also include hotels, shopping areas, convention areas and facilities. Plans for Phase II are being discussed, with possible additions such as a motor racing track, arena, hotel, and entertainment options.