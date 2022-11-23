Vietnam: police make arrests in connection with suspected online gambling operation

Police say the operation took bets on three sites.

Police have arrested 14 people on suspicion of running an illegal online gambling operation.

Vietnam.- Police in Ho Chi Minh City have made 14 arrests in 15 locations in connection with investigations into an alleged online gambling operation. According to initial reports, it’s believed that the operation was run by Vietnamese citizens living in Cambodia. Betting accounts were allegedly being supervised and managed by seven managers located in Ho Chi Minh.

Police say the platform was in operation for about three years and received more than VND100bn worth of bets on football, cockfighting and lottery games every week via Sobet.com, Bong88.com and SV288.com.

A week ago, police in northern Bac Ninh province busted an online football betting worth more than VND1tn (US$40.3m). A man named Nguyen Duy Tung is suspected of running an illegal gambling operation on a website named Bongda88.

