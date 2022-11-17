Vietnam: police bust online football betting ring worth US$40.3m

The online football betting operation was targeted days before the start of the World Cup.

Police have arrested six people on suspicion of organising online football gambling.

Vietnam.- Police in northern Bac Ninh province claim to have broken up an online football betting operation worth more than VND1tn (US$40.3m). Just days ahead of the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to start, more than 100 officers raided locations in Bac Ninh, Hanoi and Vinh Phuc.

According to VPNExpress, a man named Nguyen Duy Tung is suspected of running the illegal gambling operation a website named Bongda88. He is one of the six arrested. Police seized fifteen mobile phones, four cars, several bank cards and other related documents.

Gambling in Vietnam is illegal outside a handful of venues and is punishable with fines of between VND100m and VND50m (US$430 to US$2,150) and 3 to 7 years in prison. Vietnamese citizens are only allowed to enter two casinos: one on the southern island of Phu Quoc and the other in Van Don in the northern province of Quang Ninh.

In October, three prison guards were arrested on suspicion of organising online football gambling.