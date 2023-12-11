Vietnam: dozens of foreigners under investigation after Hanoi gambling raid

Police allege they were involved in high-stakes poker games.

Vietnam.- Dozens of people, including citizens of Korea, Taiwan, and Japan, are under investigation after police raided the Lucas Palace Club, on Mac Thai To Street in the Cau Giay District back on October 15. Police say that 16 people were playing poker games with stakes as high as VND20bn (US$825,400).

The Ministry of Public Security said an additional 11 people were put under investigation for alleged roles in organised the games. Club manegers Dao Anh Dung, 31, and Tran Xuan Minh, 33, are alleged to have oveseen the games.

According to VN Express, the club implemented a structured system with Vietnamese nationals having to to establish themselves as regulars on the second floor while foreigners were granted immediate access to the poker tables. The club allegedly imposed a 5 per cent charge on stakes.

Gambling in Vietnam is illegal outside a handful of venues and is punishable with fines of between VND100m and VND50m (US$430 to US$2,150). Online gambling is prohibited.