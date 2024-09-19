Video games in Australia: new classifications for gambling-like content

Loot boxes will be rated M and simulated casino games R 18+.

Australia.- From September 22, video games featuring gambling-like content will have new age classifications in Australia. Those offering in-game purchases tied to chance-based elements, such as paid loot boxes, will receive a minimum classification of ‘M’ (mature), deemed suitable for over 15s only. Those with simulated gambling, including social casino games, will be restricted to adults with a classification of ‘R18+’.

These changes will impact new games on computers, gaming consoles, phones and tablets. Existing games will only be reclassified if they are updated with new content. Video games that feature casino settings, imagery or themes but do not allow players to engage or interact with gambling are not affected. Nor are video games with chance-based mechanics or rewards but no way to directly or indirectly use real-world currency to obtain rewards.

The Australian Government said the new rules are in response to growing concern about gambling-harm-related issues. They were proposed in a bill introduced in 2022 by independent MP Andrew Wilkie.

Source: Andrew Wilkie.

Earlier this month, a report from the Grattan Institute found that Australia still has the highest gambling losses in the world. Entitled A better bet: How Australia should prevent gambling harm, the report finds that the average Australian adult loses AU$1,635 (US$1,099.5) a year. That compares to US$543.65 in the US and US$392.10 in New Zealand.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese’s government continues to debate whether to implement a ban on gambling ads. Over 60 prominent Australians including former prime ministers, MPs, union leaders, sports figures, business professionals, health experts and community advocates have signed an open letter calling for a ban on all gambling ads within three years.