VGCCC warns gambling operators to take action on gambling harm

The VGCCC has reminded operators of their duty of care to customers.

Australia.- The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has issued a statement warning the gambling industry in Victoria of the responsibility to minimise gambling harm.

The statement, published on Thursday (June 22) states that “gambling harm is preventable, and minimising harm will be a guiding principle for all regulatory decisions and actions.”

Chairperson Fran Thorn said the statement represents a ‘line in the sand’: “We are committed to holding gambling operators to account against their social licence, not just their regulatory obligations. The link between gambling and harm is established, just like the link between smoking and cancer is established.

“We are making our views on gambling harm crystal clear to the industry and the wider community. Without qualification, gambling causes harm to people who participate, as well as their family, friends, colleagues and the community in which they live.

“Gambling operators have a duty to care and act to prevent causing harm to their customers and the broader community.

“The VGCCC is deliberately breaking away from the traditional narrative of the past 30 years, which has marginalised harm by only referring to it in the context of something conveniently labelled ‘problem gambling’, or linking it to customers’ failure to gamble ‘responsibly’.”

The statement cautions that gambling markets tend to gravitate towards offerings that can be harmful, and lawful status does not negate their potential for harm. It says failure to fulfil their duty of care may invite scrutiny and raise questions about a provider’s compliance with legal obligations.

VGCCC CEO Annette Kimmitt said the organisation was “making it clear to the industry that we’re taking a zero-tolerance approach to those that deliberately contravene their obligations to protect the community from gambling harm.

“Putting it as bluntly as we can: the VGCCC expects gambling providers to operate decently as well as legally.”

The regulator has implemented various initiatives. These include the integration of harm minimisation criteria in the assessment of applications for new or modified electronic gaming machines, the imposition of additional conditions at venues seeking to increase the number of gaming machines and the introduction of bet limits and reinvestment restrictions in online gaming. Specific measures have been implemented at Crown Casino to safeguard at-risk and vulnerable individuals from targeted marketing.