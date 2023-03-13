Uplatform’s sales manager connected with iGaming giants at SPiCE India 2023

Rakhi Jaimini attended the SPiCE India expo as a delegate, which took place from 1 – 3 March 2023.

Press release.- Uplatform was represented by its sales manager, Rakhi Jaimini, at the fourth edition of the Strategic Platform for iGaming Conference & Exhibition (SPiCE India).

The event was held at the Goa Marriott Resort & Spa from 1 – 3 March 2023 and brought together iGaming industry stakeholders from the Indian subcontinent and beyond.

Rakhi, the sales manager for Uplatform, attended the SPiCE India expo as a delegate. She said she was thrilled to see the tremendous interest in their platform’s capabilities and the positive impact it could have on the Indian iGaming industry. The expo provided an exceptional opportunity for her to connect with like-minded professionals who shared their vision for innovation and growth.

“The population of India is the highest in the world, with 1.4 billion people, and the iGaming industry is proliferating, so our platform can be a perfect fit for such an enthusiastic audience,” Rakhi said.

The SPiCE India expo was an outstanding experience, and Uplatform is excited to continue working with its new contacts and partners to drive positive change in the future of the iGaming industry.

Uplatform is committed to providing top-notch solutions to clients in the Asian iGaming market. Knowing players’ preferences, they shaped the sportsbook, with over 200 sports and 60 Esports to choose from, including the most popular in the region, such as cricket, basketball, UFC, badminton, Muay Thai, and football. Uplatform offers International and Asian championships, amateur leagues, and 1.5 million pre-match and live events held worldwide.

In addition, the platform provides Asian handicap, Hong Kong, Indonesian, and Malay odds formats, as well as an Asian view of the website. Uplatform recognizes the region’s linguistic diversity and provides language localization in over 65 languages, including Bengali, Chinese, Hindi, Hong Kong Cantonese, Bahasa Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, and Thai, to ensure successful client localization.

“SPiCE India 2023 is the perfect opportunity for Uplatform to learn more about the requirements of the Indian gaming industry,” said Rakhi. “We are confident that our solutions can help businesses in the region to unlock their full potential and achieve their goals.”

The event focused on key areas that were major talking points in the iGaming industry in the region, including the current stance of the Indian government with regard to regulation, the expected time frame for legalization, and the challenges and opportunities in the industry.