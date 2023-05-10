Uplatform is set to revolutionize the iGaming Industry in G2E Asia 2023

The exhibition is scheduled to take place in Singapore from May 30 to June 1, 2023.

Press release.- Uplatform will once again transform the iGaming sector with its customized demonstrations of tailored solutions at stand B1638 in G2E Asia 2023.

G2E Asia 2023 is one of the most notable events that will bring together professionals of the iGaming industry. This will provide an excellent chance to gain knowledge, network, and explore novel opportunities. The exhibition is scheduled to take place in Singapore from May 30 to June 1, 2023.

When it comes to helping Asian iGaming operators reach this lucrative market, Uplatform’s extensive sportsbook, vast casino variety from international and regional suppliers, and integrated local payment channels are hard to beat. Their team of specialists is always ready to collaborate with you in order to develop a solution that not only satisfies your requirements but also goes above and beyond what you had anticipated.

Sam Lau, Uplatform’s sales manager, expressed: “We are very excited to showcase our latest offerings at G2E Asia 2023. Our personalized solutions have helped numerous iGaming businesses succeed, and we are confident we can do the same for you. We hope to see you at our stand and discuss how we can help you take your business to the next level.

“Visitors to Uplatform’s stand at G2E Asia can expect to be treated to a delightful experience. Uplatform will be offering free servings of delicious bubble tea, a refreshing and popular beverage, to all visitors who stop by their booth. Additionally, as a gesture of appreciation, Uplatform will be gifting branded gifts to those who visit their stand, leaving a lasting impression on the attendees.”

“We are thrilled to be a part of G2E Asia and share our latest products with the iGaming community,” said Maria Bashkevich, head of marketing at Uplatform. And she added: “Our team has been working diligently to develop cutting-edge solutions that will push the boundaries of the iGaming industry, and we can’t wait to showcase them at the Expo. We also promise to provide loads of entertainment, valuable gifts, and productive talks with our experts. We invite everyone to drop by our stand and learn more about our effective range of solutions that can help take your iGaming business to the next level.”

Uplatform is committed to offering the highest quality service that is reasonably feasible for its partners, and the company is proud of its reputation as a reliable partner that its clients can count on. Uplatform has extensive knowledge of the Asian market thanks to its years of experience in the iGaming industry. Additionally, they are always up to date on the most recent industry developments, trends, and technologies.

Uplatform will have a team of professionals at their booth to answer any questions you may have and show you how their solution can be specifically tailored to your needs. Uplatform will be at G2E Asia 2023, stand B1638.