Universal Entertainment: Tomohiro Okada appointed director

The election of Tomohiro Okada has been approved at an extraordinary general meeting.

Japan.- The Philippines.- Universal Entertainment has announced through a company filing that Tomohiro Okada, the son of founder and former chairman Kazuo Okada, has been appointed as representative director and president, effective from September 19. The move was approved at the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting held yesterday.

Okada currently serves as the director of Okada Holdings Limited, the parent company of Universal Entertainment. Meanwhile, Hajime Tokuda has been named director and vice president of the group, responsible for corporate planning and foreign business development. He was previously a representative director and president of the company. Takako Okada, a representative director of Universal Entertainment and the mother of Tomohiro Okada, was also designated as a director.

Universal Entertainment to establish a governance committee

Last week, Universal Entertainment announced the establishment of a Governance Committee composed of outside officers to take measures to preserve its claims against Jun Fujimoto. The company said it decided to establish the task force to “verify whether the management team’s stance, awareness of compliance, and governance structure are in line with the trust and expectations of shareholders and employees, as well as the trust of domestic and international stakeholders, and to improve and enhance these areas.”

