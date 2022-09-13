Universal confirms it has filed a case against Kazuo Okada in HK

It’s accused Okada of fraud and violence in his takeover of Okada Manila.

Hong Kong.- Universal Entertainment issued a press release yesterday (September 12) confirming that it has filed criminal charges against Kazuo Okada and his team in Hong Kong following their takeover of Okada Manila. According to the company, Okada’s team had been involved in “fraud and violence”.

The indictment states that Tiger Resorts Asia Limited (TRAL) has suffered an unfair paralysis of the activities of Tiger Resorts Leisure and Entertainment Inc. (TRLEI) and Okada Manila due to criminal activities. It claimed TRAL had suffered a significant and irreparable loss.

According to Universal Entertainment, the Hong Kong jurisdiction is involved because Hong Kong-registered Tiger Resort Asia Limited (TRA) is the parent company that holds 99.9 per cent of the voting rights of Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment (TRLEI).

The announcement comes a few days after TRA retook control of Okada Manila’s casino resort. Okada’s team was ordered to handover control by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR) under a Status Quo Ante Order (SQAO) issued by the Supreme Court,

Kazuo Okada continues to be recognised on the board in view of an order that temporarily restored him to his position. However, he did not attend Wednesday’s Tiger Resorts, Leisure & Entertainment Inc (TRLEI) board meeting.

Hans Van der Sande, TRLEI’s chief financial officer and board director, said that the board meeting was “peacefully conducted” and added: “It was a successful exercise of our administrative and operational management to bring the business back into the normal course of operations.”