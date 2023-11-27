Alleged South Korean gambling operators arrested in Thailand

The two men had allegedly fled from South Korea.

Thailand.- The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has arrested two South Korean nationals, Park Kyungjun and Park Jongmin, alleged operators of the online gambling platform OPPA CASINO. They had fled to Thailand. They have reportedly been charged for overstaying and violating gambling regulations, as indicated in arrest warrants from the South Korean government and Interpol red notices.

According to Pattaya Mail, the two men had established an office in a neighbouring country before seeking refuge in Thailand. They are alleged to have collected turnover of approximately 5.9bn Thai Baht from gambling operations since 2019.

Collaborating with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Thailand, authorities traced the suspects to the Klong Toey and Wattana districts of Bangkok.

See also: Thai House Committee to study legalisation of casinos