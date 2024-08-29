TUCP opposes proposal to regulate e-sabong in the Philippines

It raised concern about the negative impact of e-sabong on working people.

The Philippines.- The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP), the largest national trade union centre in the country, has issued a statement opposing a proposal by house deputy speaker Jay-jay Suarez to bring back regulated online cockfighting, known as e-sabong, to make up for revenue lost from banning offshore gaming operators.

The TUCP expressed concern about the negative impact of e-sabong on the working class, including heavy debt, criminal activity and loss of lives. It urged the Department of Finance secretary Ralph Recto to ensure that the government pursues “sustainable and ethical ways and means to generate revenue”. It urged the government to prioritise the creation of permanent jobs with living wages.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman is also against regulating e-sabong. She said such a move would not be necessary and that efficient government operations and improved tax collection could compensate for revenue loss.