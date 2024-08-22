Philippine budget secretary dismisses proposal to regulate e-sabong

Amenah Pangandaman said improved efficiency could make up for the loss of revenue from offshore gaming operators.

The Philippines.- Budget secretary Amenah Pangandaman has dismissed the idea of bringing back online cockfighting (also known as e-sabong) to make up for lost revenues from the ban on offshore gaming operators. She said such a move would not be necessary and that efficient government operations and improved tax collection could compensate for revenue loss.

According to a study by the Department of Finance (DOF) and the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), the Philippine government will lose PHP7bn in revenue due to the closure of offshore gaming operators. Pangandaman said the government is progressing towards its goal of reducing the budget deficit to 3.7 per cent by 2028 and that the overall health of the Philippine economy is good.

Senator Joel Villanueva has also opposed the idea of regulating e-sabong in the country arguing the social costs outweigh any potential benefits. The idea had been proposed by house deputy speaker Jay-jay Suarez.