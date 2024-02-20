The Star welcomes second inquiry into Sydney casino

The company said it remains committed to executing its remediation plan and earning back the trust of the community.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has issued a statement to the ASX in response to the New South Wales Independent Casino Commission (NICC) announcement of a second inquiry into its casino in Sydney. The company said it welcomes the inquiry which “will provide an objective forum in which to demonstrate it is capable of returning to suitability.”

The casino operator said it intends to participate “in an open, transparent and facilitative manner,” and said it will allocate all necessary resources to the inquiry, which is anticipated to last for 15 weeks.

The Star said it appreciates the opportunity to demonstrate it can regain suitability and “will continue to do all in its power to work cooperatively with all its regulators including the NICC and its appointed manager.”