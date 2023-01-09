The Philippines: 6 arrested over illegal cockfighting

The suspects will be charged with violating Presidential Decree (PD) 449.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group conducted a raid in Toledo City.

The Philippines.- The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), and the Cebu Provincial Field Units (PFU) have arrested six people accused of conducting an illegal cockfight. The raid took place in Purok Siete Pump House, Barangay Bagakay, Toledo City on January 7.

Officers received information about the illegal cockfight in the area, which motivated the raid.

According to the Sun Star, the people arrested were: Jesus Duran (60), the operator of the “tigbakay”; Ernesto Dionaldo (33), cockfight referee; Marlon Dojaras (40); Darwin Pantonial (49); Fernando Engaling (56); and Archie Iwayan (36).

The suspects will be charged with violating Presidential Decree (PD) 449, or the Cockfighting Law of 1974, as amended by PD 1602, or illegal gambling (GPL),

Major Nazarino Emia, chief of the CIDG Cebu PFU, said the operation was conducted with members of the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Cebu Police Provincial Office and the Toledo City Police Station.

Emia said they recovered two fighting roosters, 12 sets of a gaff, several gambling paraphernalia and P5,820 in cash believed to be proceeds from illegal gambling, among others.

