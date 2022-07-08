Thailand: poll finds 80% are in favour of casinos

Authorities are evaluating the possibility of allowing the development of integrated resorts with casinos.

The committee analysing a possible legalisation of casinos has noted the favourable response.

Thailand.- The committee analysing the possibility of legalising casinos in Thailand has cited the results of a poll that found strong public support for the move. Some 80 per cent of respondents (3,296 people) answered in favour of allowing the development of integrated resorts and casinos.

The survey revealed that one of the most preferred places for the development of an integrated resort is Bangkok, followed by the capital’s Don Mueang Airport and border areas.

The poll also revealed that the biggest concerns among respondents involved the measures to prevent illegal gambling and gambling harm. People also expressed doubts about the economic benefits that casinos will bring to the country.

The casino committee is due to present the survey results to the president of the National Assembly on July 27.