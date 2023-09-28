Thai deputy PM calls for online gambling legalisation

Somsak Thepsutin has called for the legalisation of online gambling to boost government revenue.

Thailand.- Deputy prime minister Somsak Thepsutin has advocated for the legalisation of online gambling in Thailand, emphasising its potential to bolster government revenue. Speaking to reporters ahead of a cabinet meeting, Somsak made this proposal amid reports implicating eight police officers in online gambling. He suggested that expanding the scope of legal gambling, such as allowing bets on football, could prove advantageous for the state, potentially boosting revenue.

He said that legalising and taxing such activities could provide funds for disadvantaged groups, including people with disabilities, the elderly and underprivileged children. Throughout the year, approximately 4,400 online gambling websites have been shut down, with cybercrime police addressing around 6,000 cases, according to Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong. Individuals involved in gambling site administration and betting face the risk of imprisonment and fines.

