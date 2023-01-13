Tennis Australia signs deal with Stats Perform

Stats Perform will exclusively distribute Australian Open video and data rights in an extensive new partnership with Tennis Australia.

Australia.- Stats Perform has agreed on a deal with Tennis Australia to become its exclusive distributor of live video streaming and data to licensed sports betting operators.

The multi-year agreement announced yesterday, sees Stats Perform add the Australian Open, Australian Open Qualifying and other TA tournaments to its portfolio of live betting streams and trading data.

Cedric Conelis, Tennis Australia chief revenue officer, said about the deal: “Stats Perform has a reputation for trust and innovation, making them a clear choice and providing more opportunities for us to reach and engage with our fans.”

Carl Mergele, CEO, Stats Perform, added: “Our focus is on extending the incredible entertainment on the court or field, to help those in the sports business capture more fan attention, for longer. We are honoured to have been chosen to work with Tennis Australia – an organisation which shares our goal of protecting and elevating the fan experience, for new and existing tennis audiences across the globe.”

Tennis Australia will use Stats Perform’s media tools including Opta Facts, PressBox Graphics and extensive news services to build bigger audiences for Tennis Australia and Australian tennis players as they compete on year-round global tours.

Stats Perform’s Integrity division will also join forces with TA’s in-house Integrity Unit to monitor all matches for potential match manipulation.

This will include Stats Perform Integrity’s core services on competition and match integrity risk management, namely pre-tournament risk assessments as well as monitoring, intelligence and analysis of the global markets along with performance analysis and investigation of any instances of suspected match manipulation.

The deep integrity support will also provide access to investigative services incorporating digital forensics and due diligence to ensure a robust approach to managing risk around tennis played in Australia.